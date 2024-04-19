Holcomb pitches Indiana agriculture in first official visits to Brazil and Mexico

Gov. Eric Holcomb said his latest economic development trip underscores the importance of such trade missions — even as his time as governor winds down.

Holcomb’s first official visits to Brazil and Mexico were focused on agriculture and "agbiosciences."

He called Indiana’s partnerships with each of those countries “agricultural powerhouses” and said he discussed issues like supply chain resilience.

“The world’s depending on us for food and fuel,” Holcomb said.

With less than nine months left in his term, Holcomb said other countries’ officials want to be assured Indiana’s “trajectory” will continue.

“They are heartened that I am still on the road, pitching Indiana ag,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said he plans to continue traveling before his time as governor is finished.

