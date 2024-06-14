Metal and mosh: Cleveland pop-up music performances are popping up in some unlikely places

The fast-food experience often means a burger, a side of fries, and some pop. But for the past year, pop has meant something very different at certain Cleveland West Side restaurants: pop-up concerts. And the organizers are beginning to branch out.

House sound on the redline

It was an early May afternoon on the Greater Cleveland RTA. The Brook Park Redline station riders on this Sunday were buying their tickets to head downtown. Some were wearing Guardian's ball caps, others were sporting Cavs jerseys.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Those here for the pop-up DJ set on the RTA Red Line wait on the platform for their train and the show.

Some were carrying audio gear.

Micheal Smith from Cleveland was getting on board for a Pop-Up DJ set.

“This is the first train one," Smith said. "I'm hoping it's going to be as cool as it sounds, and I have all the faith in the world that it will be”

He wasn't alone.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media RTA riders stare on in amazement as Kyle Keller aka INFJ spins house music in the background.

“My name is Kyle Keller. I just set this up just to be silly."

Keller carried a table with a battery-powered speaker and digital turntable. His expectations for the show?

“Like literally no idea," said Keller. "I put an ad up on Instagram and, I don't know how many of those people are actually going to show up”

A music party "pops-up" on the RTA Red Line

Kyle and the 7 others headed to the rear car to avoid detection by the crew. They did not ask the RTA ahead of time for permission. Once the doors closed, they set up a table, plugged in a turntable and the show began.

Most riders were bewildered. Each station brought a different group of commuters, some tried to ignore the music, and others danced in the aisles.

Aggressively Uninterested An Instagram poster for the RTA Red Line show.

This was not what Raquel from Lorain expected for her ride downtown.

"I don't take the train so much, it's been years," Raquel said. "It's pretty cool. Different. Better than sitting on a quiet train ride."

Novelty, Danger and Excitement

This event was advertised on Instagram as Train Traxxx Vol. 1, one of many such shows that Mitch Freire and Patric Pariano put together. They started doing pop-up shows last year including two outside a Taco Bell.

"With the first Taco Bell one, we realized that there was a demand for something that has the novelty to it," Pariano said. "And I think there's danger and excitement in it as well."

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Show organizer Patric Pariano at his home in Maple Heights. Pariano works with collaborator Mitch Freire to book and figure out the logistics for the shows at local Cleveland west side businesses.

Pariano said the music is usually a mix of punk and metal genres, specifically death metal and grindcore.

"It lights up every sense of survival instinct," Pariano said. "It goes into the realm of sometimes terror, sometimes horror, sometimes, being offended."

Pariano said typically that they try to get permission ahead of time. Their chosen venue might not give them an outright endorsement to do the show, but he said they tend to look the other way.

Punk and metal fireworks

Their most recent backline gig was Memorial Day Weekend on the Cleveland-Lakewood border in the parking lot of an Adult Mart.

The crowd was a mix of young and old donned in mostly black, though there were show-goers wearing chain mail and another wearing a witch’s hat.

Thomas Keller from Lakewood found out about this event via Instagram.

Keller said of his show expectations, "Dude, I hope it's crazy!"

Another concertgoer who said he goes by Grim sat on a hill overlooking the parking lot.

1 of 11 — IMG_0948.JPG Concertgoers gather outside the Adult Mart on the Cleveland-Lakewood border for the pop-up metal and punk show. J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media 2 of 11 — IMG_0894.JPG Fans rest on the grassy hill overlooking the parking lot and wait for the show to begin. J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media 3 of 11 — IMG_0955.JPG Bands and organizers set up the instruments and PA for the show. J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media 4 of 11 — IMG_1019.JPG Anja Smith (left) of South Euclid holds a sword of a nearby "knight". The concert crowd featured people from all walks of life. J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media 5 of 11 — IMG_1048.JPG Concertgoers enter the mosh pit as the first band begins to play. J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media 6 of 11 — IMG_1057.JPG A break in the mosh pit action at Adult Mart. J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media 7 of 11 — IMG_1168.JPG The band Ed's Gains begins their set at this underground music show. J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media 8 of 11 — IMG_1193.JPG The band Ed's Gains gets the crowd head-banging to their music. J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media 9 of 11 — IMG_1219.JPG Firecrackers shoot off sparks on show attendees in the mosh pit. J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media 10 of 11 — IMG_1228.JPG Cleveland Police shut down the show. J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media 11 of 11 — DJI_20240525224900_0061_D.JPG Drone footage overhead as the event was shut down by Cleveland Police. Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media

"I'm expecting chaos", Grim said. "Some heavy music...give me some fast snare and I'll be happy."

The first act up to play that night calls themselves Graveyard Demons. Bandmember Kevin Kozak said they are a trap-metal band that mostly raps.

"It's very influenced by like horror movies," Kozak said. "And I was a film student, so it's very influenced by, like, storytelling elements of movies and like how music, can evoke that."

The show began around 11 pm. An impromptu mosh pit formed in front of the stage.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Bandmembers of Ed's Gains look on as fans get jostled in the impromptu mosh pit before them.

Members of the crowd started tossing firecrackers into the pit. Smoke and cinders filled the air as the music played on. It’s not a scene you would expect on a Saturday night outside an Adult Mart.

But then Cleveland police show up, the crowd dispersed. The fun was over.

Organizer Patric Pariano said he was happy with how the show went until it got shut down. As for what comes next?

"I'd love to play an amusement park or water park," Pariano said. "I'd love to do, anything that would add that extra element of excitement and uncertainty and fun.