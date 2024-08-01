Judge rules in favor of Ohio University after lawsuit filed by parents of Collin Wiant

A Franklin County judge on Thursday ruled in favor of Ohio University in a lawsuit filed by the family of Collin Wiant, the freshman from Dublin who died in a hazing incident.

Wiant, who was 18 at the time, was found dead on Nov. 12, 2018, after ingesting nitrous oxide with members of the now-defunct Sigma Pi fraternity.

Wiant's family sued the university, alleging it was liable for his injuries.

In April of this year, Ohio University field a motion for summary judgment. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Lisa Sadler granted that motion on Thursday.

The fraternity was expelled from Ohio University in April 2019 for "hazing and other violations."

Several members of the fraternity eventually pleaded guilty in connection with Wiant's death.

Joshua Thomas Androsac, 20, of Lewis Center, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of trafficking in harmful intoxicants, trafficking in cocaine, permitting drug abuse and misdemeanor hazing.

Saxon Angell-Perez, of Columbus, was charged with felony counts of trafficking in cocaine and permitting drug abuse. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of hazing.

Dominic A. Figliola, of Athens, was charged with the felony counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and permitting drug abuse. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Corbin Michael Gustafson, 22, was charged with felony reckless homicide.

Zachary Herskovitz, 22, of Coraopolis, Penn., was charged with felony permitting drug abuse and misdemeanor hazing.

Cullen Willi McLaughlin, 20, was charged with two counts of trafficking in LSD, which is a felony.

Elijah Robert Wahib, 22, of Westlake, was charged with felony counts of obstructing justice, tampering with evidence and permitting drug abuse. He was also accused of misdemeanor assault, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and hazing.

Stephan Brent Lewis, 27, was charged with a felony count of trafficking in harmful intoxicants and a misdemeanor count of improperly dispensing or distributing nitrous oxide.

James Dylan Wanke, 25, with Silver Serpent, LLC, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, third-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of trafficking in harmful intoxicants. These charges are all felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of improperly dispensing or distributing nitrous oxide.

Rex Elliott, the attorney for the Wiant family, issued the following statement Thursday afternoon after the judge's decision:

"Today's decision is a setback in the battle against hazing on college campuses. The evidence in the case showed years of complaints about hazing in the Sigma Pi fraternity and OU doing very little to find out what was happening and put a stop to it. Universities must do more to stop hazing that happens in organizations they approve and operate on their campuses. We will be appealing this."