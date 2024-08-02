How sports are being leveraged for big wins for Cleveland’s economy

Five years ago, downtown resident Pete Marek moved from Brunswick into the Halle Building, a high-rise apartment on Euclid Avenue providing a pristine view of Progressive Field. While Guardians games bring a level of activity to his beloved city, it’s the high-profile national sporting events that get Marek truly excited.

Marek attended the NCAA Women’s Final Four in April, a “freaking awesome” experience that pumped an estimated $30 million into Cleveland’s coffers, according to the nonprofit Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

“(In April), the weather’s not great, the streets are not crowded, but (the Final Four) filled up the city for a week,” said Marek, part-owner of a Mayfield Heights-based chemical distribution company. “There’s a certain joy that comes when you see the sidewalks filled with people. It’s nice to see restaurants filled, because you know they’re making money. It raises everybody’s joy level when those events come in.”

That enthusiastic feeling is not lost on sports commission Chief Executive Officer David Gilbert. Packed hotels, overflowing restaurants and bustling shops are the result of successfully marketing Cleveland as a destination for amateur sports and activities. Athletic happenings inject millions into the local economy, while raising Cleveland’s standing among tourists and locals alike, said Gilbert.

“Cleveland has battled perception issues for generations, not just decades,” Gilbert said.

“Hosting an outsized number of these very large events is important for the community’s confidence, so we get chosen over and over and over. These are big competitions to win these things, and Cleveland wins over cities very often.”

The civic organization has drawn 20 national events for the entirety of 2024, a lineup encompassing the recently completed Pan-American Masters Games as well as SummerSlam, a World Wrestling Entertainment pay-per-view set for early August. With the sports commission as a primary driver, Cleveland is also slated to host the first weekend of next year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Since its inception in 2000, the organization has attracted over 240 athletic events, resulting in a local economic impact of $1 billion, said Gilbert. This figure accounts for hotel stays, transportation and restaurant visits along with sponsorship dollars tied directly to an event.

Gilbert, named head of the sports commission in 2000 following a variety of nonprofit leadership roles, works double duty as president and CEO of the Destination Cleveland tourism board. The former Convention and Visitors Bureau is charged with driving economic impact and community vitality through convention, business and leisure travel.

The two organizations have similar missions – the commission and Destination Cleveland also share an office in the old Woolworth building on Euclid Avenue - doubling Gilbert’s enthusiasm for pulling off major deals, he noted.

“Early on, when we were in a bid against other cities, we felt like we started a half-step behind,” said Gilbert, whose previous nonprofit affiliations include development nonprofit North Coast Harbor Inc. and The Cleveland Play House. “I don’t think that’s the case anymore. In our relationships with the mayor, and the county executive and civic organizations with whom we work, I believe they have a strong appreciation for what the hosting of these events means and a willingness to pitch in and help when needed.”



Cleaning house

Cleveland beer entrepreneur Sam McNulty owns six restaurants and brew pubs in Ohio City, meaning tourists must cross the Hope Memorial Bridge to patronize them. Yet, McNulty’s beer and food sales usually get a boost when sports commission-sponsored events come to town, he said.

Matthew Chasney / Ideastream Public Media Restaurateur Sam McNulty stands for a photo behind the bar at Market Garden Brewery in Ohio City.

Total sales at McNulty’s establishments including Market Garden Brewery increased by 35% during the 2022 NBA All Star Game alone. McNulty further measures success by the citywide positivity an event delivers, whether through celebrity sightings posted to social media or general praise for the region.

The 2014 Gay Games was a particular standout, representing a “paradigm shift” in how Cleveland is perceived globally, McNulty said.

“It wasn’t just about the sport, it was showing the world that Cleveland is a forward-minded city,” said McNulty. “It was just a lot of exuberance, and a lot more Clevelanders came out than they would have, because there was so much more activity in Ohio City.”

McNulty’s social spots create menu tie-ins alongside various happenings, whether sports-related or otherwise – The Brothers Russo Marvel-ous Lager, for example, is named after Cleveland-born filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russso, who shot portions of various Marvel Cinematic Universe movies on the North Coast.

One of the most important benefits of hosting national events isn’t even measurable, McNulty added.

“We’re all motivated to clean the house, spruce it up, maybe paint the bathroom walls.,” said McNulty. “Just like when you have a house party, and all your friends and family are coming over. You’re improving your home because you have visitors coming.”



It’s alive

Landing events often takes years – Rio De Janeiro beat out Cleveland for the 2020 Pan-American Masters Games, which were canceled by the pandemic. While Cleveland may not always have the right facilities or hotel accommodations, the sports commission will tie youth programming to an activity, giving a bid a little extra juice , said Gilbert.

“Hosting an outsized number of these very large events is important for the community’s confidence, so we get chosen over and over and over. These are big competitions to win these things, and Cleveland wins over cities very often.” David Gilbert, Chief Executive Officer, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission

Local partnerships have their own merit, added the organization CEO. Cyclists in this year’s Pan-American Masters Games raced on Cleveland MetroParks’ trails, while Edgewater Park served as the triathlon’s backdrop. Even Cleveland’s comparably small size is a plus for some event leaders, said Gilbert.

“Our market size can be a downside if someone wants a top-six or seven market, which we’re not,” said Gilbert. “On the other hand, there are certain big events that can own this market. For a Women’s Final Four or NCAA wrestling championship in New York or Chicago, those events can get swallowed up. When those events are in Cleveland, they feel they can own this community.”

The Pan-American Masters Games are projected to generate between $8-$10 million for the Cleveland economy, with a more detailed economic analysis currently underway by the commission. However, there is more to the story beyond immediate economic impact, said Gilbert.

“One thing we know is that this will lead to other opportunities for Cleveland to host other international events,” said Gilbert. “It was also the largest international gathering in Cleveland’s history, and we tied in some good programming with Cleveland Cultural Gardens. Finally, there was some terrific international media that came here to focus on their athletes.”

Downtown resident Pete Marek always loves to see activity on Cleveland’s streets, a lively atmosphere that would not be possible without the commission’s work, he said.

“If I go out on a Thursday evening, there are people on the streets, but you go from 15-20 people to a couple hundred (with a big event),” Marek said. “It’s just a different vibrancy, and it makes the city feel more alive.”