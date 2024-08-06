Ohio State hosts third-annual Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit

Ohio State University is hosting the annual Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit for the first time. This marks the third year the summit has been held.

The summit started in 2021 with the passing of Collin’s Law, named for Ohio University freshman and Dublin native Collin Wiant, who died from hazing in 2018 while pledging the Sigma Pi fraternity at Ohio University.

The law expanded the definition of hazing, increased legal penalties and mandated public reporting of conduct violations of fraternities and sororities.

Several workshops about different types of hazing were held during the summit.

Collin Wiant's mother, Kathleen, who is a member of the Hazing Prevention Network, was also in attendance.

Kathleen Wiant spoke about efforts to pass a national anti-hazing law.

“We need federal legislation around this, because we can't sit by and wait to lose a child in each state, so that the parents in that state get behind the law and go through that process. It's called the Stop Campus Hazing Act.”

Wiant also said that the incorporation of anti-hazing training for students has helped raise awareness among both students and parents.

OSU is participating in National Hazing Prevention Week, which happens from Sept. 23-27.