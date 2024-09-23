Officials say state initiatives are helping fill Indiana's special education teaching positions

Indiana has been working since 2021 to increase the number of special education teachers in the state. Officials shared new data this month that shows two state initiatives have helped fill some open positions over the past three years.

The Indiana Special Education Assisted Licensure Program, or I-SEAL, is one of those initiatives. It provides scholarships and financial assistance to current and aspiring educators, and it streamlines the required coursework to earn a special education teaching license.

More than 1,100 educators employed across 289 school districts in Indiana have participated in I-SEAL since it its inception in November 2021. So far, 590 of those educators have completed the program.

The other program, ASSET, helps already-licensed educators add special education endorsements to their credentials. The program’s coursework is free to teachers and can be completed during their work day.

More than 540 educators have enrolled in ASSET so far. Of those who have already taken the licensing exam, 99 percent passed on their first try. And 98 percent of those who passed the exam are currently working in special education in Indiana.

“For people to graduate programs and stay in special education, that is a huge win for the state of Indiana and our students and families,” said Joe Kwisz, president of the Indiana Council of Administrators of Special Education.

Nearly 80 percent of educators who enrolled in ASSET said they wouldn’t have pursued a special education license without the program.

State officials said the shortage of special education teachers isn’t caused by them leaving the field, but by fewer people entering and finishing specialized teacher prep programs. Kwisz said the goal of I-SEAL and ASSET is to remove barriers that prevent people from pursuing special education teaching licenses.

Currently, a little more than 300 of Indiana’s nearly 1,400 teacher job openings are for special education teachers. More than 1,650 people have earned, or are in the process of earning, a special education teaching license through I-SEAL and ASSET.

