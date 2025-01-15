Deregulation bill would trim licensure, education requirements for Indiana Secretary of Education

Indiana lawmakers are considering a wide-reaching bill that aims to free schools from what they consider irrelevant or excessive regulatory burdens. Many people who testified on the proposal at the House Education Committee Wednesday expressed support for the spirit of House Bill 1002. However, some lawmakers and state education leaders want to remove parts of the bill they say goes too far.

One of their main concerns is a section that would reduce the requirements for the state’s secretary of education. Katie Jenner currently fills that role, which is appointed by the governor.

Current requirements say candidates for the position must have resided in Indiana for at least two years. They must be a teacher, principal or superintendent who has held a license for at least five years. They also must hold an advanced degree from an accredited college or university.

The bill would strip all those requirements.

Joel Hand represents the American Federation of Teachers Indiana and the Indiana Coalition for Public Education. He said both organizations favor reducing some regulations, but not those concerning the secretary of education.

“Having someone lead the state Department of Education without a background in K-12 education is tantamount to the governor appointing a superintendent of State Police who has no prior law enforcement background,” he said.

Robert Taylor, executive director of the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents, said he disagrees.

“The Secretary of Education has an academic officer. They have a technology officer. They have a chief financial officer. The ability to manage those is more important than the ability to say, ‘I’ve had experience in each of those areas,’” he said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Educators and officials also raised concerns about sections of the bill that would remove teachers’ ability to be paid on a 12-month schedule instead of nine months. They also flagged a section that would exempt new charter school organizers from submitting statements of economic interest.

Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis), the bill’s author, said he’s willing to make changes to address concerns.

“We’ll continue to be open to dialogue, but I very much appreciate the committee and their willingness to move forward on trying to eliminate some of the regulations in Indiana Code,” he said.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.