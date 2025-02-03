Peer recovery coaches in health care facilities employment exception passes House

Health care facilities are barred from hiring employees who have been convicted of certain criminal offenses, including felony convictions within the last five years related to “controlled substances.” The House passed legislation that would allow an exception for peer recovery coaches.

House Bill 1385 would allow health care facilities to employ peer recovery coaches certified through the Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

Peer support professionals, or peer recovery coaches, assist people in the recovery process for substance use disorder and use their own lived experience with the disorder or serious mental health issues to aid in that process.

READ MORE: EMS provider champions, incorporates peer support professionals in paramedicine

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

Advocates said peers can play a vital role in clinical settings like hospitals, mental health clinics and emergency rooms because they are able to offer a unique type of support.

The bill was approved by the House. It now moves onto the Senate for consideration.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.