Suspect in custody after New Albany mass shooting that left one dead, five injured

A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting in New Albany left one person dead and five injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night at the KDC/ONE cosmetics facility.

New Albany police identified the suspect as Bruce Reginald Foster III. Police said Wednesday morning that Foster was taken into custody after executing a search warrant in Columbus.

New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones said Foster worked at KDC/ONE.

New Albany police received a call of an active shooter at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at the light-manufacturing facility at 8825 Smith's Mill Road. KDC/One makes beauty and personal care products.

New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones said early Wednesday that about 150 people were inside the building at the time of the shooting.

"This has been a very tragic situation," Jones said. "This is something we hoped would never happen in our community, but we prepare for it and this is where we are at now."

Jones said he did not know the conditions of those taken to the hospitals. He did not identify the person who died or those injured.

Jones says its been difficult for family members of victims as they've been given the heartbreaking news.

"It's been a long night, but I'll tell you... it's not me," Jones said. "Having to break the news to the family that lost somebody last night and to the staff who I'm sure is traumatized and to all the police and fire staff that have been out here all night working on this."

Jones said the person who died was in the building.

Jones said a handgun was found at the scene.

Mark Ferenchik / WOSU A police vehicle sits outside of the KDC/ONE manufacturing facility after a mass shooting on February 4, 2025. One person died and five others were injured during the shooting.

Jones said the shooting appears to be a targeted attack. He said police do not have a motive. He said authorities checked several locations while looking for Foster.

Foster already has been charged with aggravated murder in the Licking County Court of Common Pleas. His home address is listed at an apartment complex in northeast Columbus.

New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding expressed his sympathies to the families of the people impacted by the shooting. He said people must be held accountable when they break the law.

"We may never know the reason that drove this individual to undertake these horrible acts, but regrettably, this pattern is too common in our country and we must do better. We must do more to support each other, to lend a hand to a friend or colleague or a coworker who is clearly in need," Spalding said.

Jones said that Foster did not drive to work. He said it appears Foster left the building after the shooting, and a ride was waiting for him before police arrived.

Jones said detectives were interviewing people who were in the building. He said there are witnesses. They were evacuated to a neighboring building.

More than two dozen police vehicles were at the scene Wednesday morning, including those from Franklin County and Licking County sheriff's departments, and Columbus, Pataskala, Gahanna and Johnstown police, Jones said.

The chief said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, the U.S Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshal's Service are helping with the investigation.

(This is a developing story. Follow WOSU News for more details.)