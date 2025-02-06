KDC/ONE victim told 911 operator he took gun away from suspect before he was shot

This story contains graphic content that may be disturbing.

Dozens of 911 calls from the KDC/ONE cosmetics production and warehouse facility mass shooting in New Albany came pouring in Tuesday night from workers, their families and multiple victims.

The calls show the chaotic scramble to evacuate the building and the efforts of some to help the six victims, two of whom died as of Thursday morning. One victim said he was able to disarm the shooter, but was shot in the neck as he did so.

The first call came in around 10:20 p.m. from a caller who said "someone shot a gun inside of the company." Fourteen calls followed that first one as police and medics started arriving at the scene.

Police have charged suspect Bruce Reginald Foster III with aggravated murder and an unspecified felony. He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Licking County Common Pleas Court.



Victim calls dispatch after being shot in the neck, say he disarmed suspect.

KDC/ONE 911 Call Audio 1 Listen • 2:17

Dispatchers answered a call at 10:22 p.m. from a man in distress.

"We've been shot at KDC/ONE. I've been shot but I took the gun out of the employee's...," the man said.

The man said he'd been shot in the neck and his co-worker had also been shot, and was laying on the floor and he didn't know if the man was breathing. He said the suspect was still inside the building at the time.

The dispatcher said a lot of help was coming to them and asked if the man still had the gun. The man said he had given the gun to his shift line lead.

The man said nobody was there to hold pressure on his wound for him and he was struggling to breathe. At the end of the call, the man appeared to be yelling for help and talking to people who were outside of the room he and the other victim were inside of.



Caller finds supervisor on the ground "with blood everywhere."

KDC/ONE 911 Call Audio 2 Listen • 5:10

Another phone call placed at 10:21 p.m. by a man who identified himself as a supervisor said he found another supervisor on the floor "with blood everywhere."

"He's breathing, but laboring. It's very shallow, very low breaths and a lot of blood," the caller said.

The caller said he was the only person with the victim. Other people arrived later during the call and he asked them to find towels to help apply pressure on the victim.

The caller said he thought the man hit his head. The dispatcher informed the caller there had already been reports of a shooting at the facility.

"I have not heard any of that and none of the people are telling me anything. They just went running in the other direction," the caller said.



Man shot in the arm tells dispatchers to "please hurry."

KDC/ONE 911 Call Audio 3 Listen • 4:22

A third call placed at 10:20 p.m. was the second call to come in to Licking County dispatch.

"8825 Smiths Mill Road. I'm shot in the arm, I'm going to bleed out, please hurry," the caller said.

The dispatcher asked the man if the shooter was still in the building. The caller said he didn't know and that he needed police and an ambulance.

At that time, another man was given the phone as the victim who was shot in the arm was given medical attention by someone. He could be heard in the background of the call asking for his wound to be "tied as tight as you can."

The dispatcher tried to clarify if people were trying to put the man's arm in a tourniquet to help stem the bleeding.

The caller said they were trying to control the man's bleeding. He said none of them knew who the shooter was.