Ohio set to release 85,000 rainbow trout across 90 Ohio locations

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife announced it will begin releasing 85,000 rainbow trout across nearly 100 locations around the state Wednesday and will continue stocking lakes and ponds through mid-May.

Trout will be released at 90 locations, with the final release, into the Ohio and Erie Canal in Cuyahoga County, scheduled for May 18.

Anglers looking to land the trout will find 10-to-13-inch fish, which were raised in state fish hatcheries before release, according to a news release from the Division of Wildlife. Anyone fishing who is 16 or older must have an Ohio fishing license to fish in state public waters. An annual license costs $25 and is valid for one year. A one-day fishing license costs $14 and may be redeemed for credit toward the purchase of a one-year fishing license.

Fishing in state park youth ponds will be limited to those 15 years and under for the first seven days after a trout release. After that time, the youth ponds will be opened to all ages through the end of April. Starting May 1, youth ponds are for youth-only fishing for the rest of the year.

Bodies of water to be stocked in Northeast Ohio include Petros Lake in Stark County (March 26), Blue Heron Preserve Pond in Geauga County (March 31), Westlake Recreation Center Pond in Cuyahoga County (April 1), Painesville Recreation Park Pond in Lake County (April 16), Malabar Farm State Park Inn Pond in Richland County (April 25) and Walker Road Pond in Lorain County (May 3).

A complete list of release dates and locations is at ohiodnr.gov/troutstockings. Information, including any changes due to weather, can be found online or by calling 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543).