Ohio House Rabbit Rescue says a higher number of bunnies are surrendered after Easter

Large pens with rabbits are tucked everywhere at the Ohio House Rabbit Rescue in Clintonville.

Most bunnies have their own spaces with "hidey-houses," litter boxes, water, food, toys and plenty of room to move around. At any given time there are around 35 of them at the Ohio House Rabbit Rescue.

Volunteer Mia Ng says there's a long waiting list for more bunnies to get in, as people try to surrender pets or find domestic bunnies that have been left outside.

Surrenders tick up after Easter, when families often buy bunnies and then look to get rid of them because caring for the animals is difficult or they're perceived as boring.

"They don't really have an education on how to care for the bunnies because there's a lot to learn," Ng said.

She said when bunnies come to the Ohio House Rabbit Rescue, they're spayed or neutered and given everything they need.

"We give them the proper housing, we give him access to hay 24/7 and they just completely open up, you can see their personalities," Ng said.

Allie Vugrincic / WOSU Ohio House Rabbit Rescue volunteer Mia Ng visits with bunny Cinnabun.

Ng said people also think of bunnies as good pets for children, but they're actually fairly fragile and can be easily scared because they're prey animals. They also require special care and knowledge.

"Bunnies do dig and chew things. So you have to bunny proof things in your home," Ng said.

Adoption meetings at the Ohio House Rabbit Rescue last about two hours, so adoptees can get all the necessary information.

Allie Vugrincic / WOSU Bunny Bo hangs out in his enclosure at Ohio House Rabbit Rescue.

Bunnies are somewhat high-maintenance pets, but Ng, who has four bunnies herself, said they're worth it.

"They're so sweet, they're extremely sassy too, like the way that a cat is sassy," Ng said, adding that every bunny has it's own personality.

She stressed that domesticated bunnies can't be abandoned in the wild, because they don't have the instincts to survive.

Ng said bunny rescues across the state are full. People can help lessen the burden on rescues by adopting rabbits, instead of buying them from breeders and by spaying and neutering.

When cared for correctly, bunnies can live upwards of 10 years, so they are a commitment.