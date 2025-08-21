InsideOut Studio is painting the fire hydrants around Hamilton

The city of Hamilton has partnered with InsideOut Studio to paint the fire hydrants across the town, one area at a time each summer.

InsideOut Studio is an art studio for adults with developmental disabilities. The artists have access to any tools they may need to create different kinds of art.

Art programs aren't usually geared towards individuals with disabilities, said Lainey Schwarner, the program director at the studio. The studio's goal is to allow each person to make what they are interested in making.

"We have a lot adaptations that we make to our projects to make sure everyone can kind of do it regardless of what their physical ability might be," she said.

Each summer, the studio focuses on transforming around 15 hydrants in a specific area. This year, they worked in the Lindenwald neighborhood, down Pleasant Ave.

Each hydrant takes about a week to complete. They are cleaned, primed, painted with multiple coats of long-lasting enamel paint and usually decorated with a stencil artwork.

1 of 3 — FHBILLYSTENCIL.jpg One of the fire hydrants in downtown Hamilton is decorated with a picture of the Alexander Hamilton statue. InsideOut Studio 2 of 3 — FHGUITAR.jpg Another fire hydrant in Hamilton features a guitar with music notes on it. InsideOut Studio 3 of 3 — FHMARCUM.jpg A fire hydrant in Hamilton was decorated with a painting of the Marcum Park Fountain. InsideOut Studio

"I think it's fun to go down the road and be like, 'I did that one' or, 'We did these in different neighborhoods.' That's a lot of fun," said artist Allison Davis.

Since starting at the studio in 2017, Davis said she feels like she can better manage her emotions and cope with day-to-day life.

"Just because we have a disability, that doesn't mean we need to be looked down upon," Davis said. "We can do amazing things, you just need to give us a chance."

Between commissions, art installments and an ongoing store at the front of the building, the artists are able to make a living off of their creations. They take home 50% of the profit; the other half goes towards equipment, staff salaries and general upkeep of the nonprofit studio.

Sara Protzman, the assistant program manager at InsideOut Studio, said her favorite part of working at the studio is seeing the artists collaborating and connecting with others.

"It's being able to see them either teach others in the community or teach their peers a new skill... It brings me a lot of joy," she said.

At 72 years old, Teresa Allen is the oldest artist at the studio. Allen has previously contributed to the fire hydrant project, but turned it down this summer due to knee issues caused by age.

She said the studio has helped her improve her focus and has taught her how to speak up for herself.

"I think that the people out there have realized that we are people, too, and that we have dreams, we have hopes, we cry, we get sad, we throw tantrums even, but we get it all said and done. We do what we have to do to reach our goals," Allen said.