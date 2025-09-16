© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials say there's no threat after three Ohio State campus buildings were evacuated

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By WOSU News Staff
Published September 16, 2025 at 1:20 PM EDT
An Ohio State University sign.
Angie Wang
/
AP

Authorities say there is no threat after three buildings on the campus of Ohio State University were evacuated Tuesday.

According to university officials, the Caldwell Lab, Bolz Hall and Journalism building were evacuated after a suspicious device was found inside the Caldwell Lab.

A bomb squad was dispatched to the scene.

People were instructed to avoid the area.

It's not known if anyone has been charged in connection with the incident.

This story will be updated.
WOSU News Staff
See stories by WOSU News Staff