Ohio Department of Transportation OKs new Browns stadium despite airport opposition

The Ohio Department of Transportation approved a construction permit for the Cleveland Browns' $2.4 billion proposed stadium in Brook Park, clearing the way for the team to move out of Downtown Cleveland to the nearby suburb.

ODOT initially rejected the permit last month, citing a Federal Aviation Administration study that found the stadium’s proposed height would exceed air space of the neighboring airport by 58 feet, though the report ultimately issued a “no hazard” finding.

ODOT had told the Browns to either reduce the height of the stadium or find somewhere else to build, though the agency changed course Thursday.

In a press release, ODOT said the approval came after a "comprehensive review" and "detailed analysis" by the agency's third-party aviation consultant of information submitted by the City of Cleveland's Department of Port Control and the Haslam Sports Group's attorneys.

Last month, Director of Port Control Bryant Francis told reporters he was against the Haslams' plans, saying he had concerns about operations and safety given the FAA report.

"While we value regional development, no single project should come at the expense of the safety, efficiency, and reliability of an asset that benefits the entire region," Francis said.

Francis was not immediately available for a request to comment on ODOT's decision.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is owned by the City of Cleveland and operated by the city's Department of Port Control. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has strongly condemned the Browns' intention to move out of the Downtown, city-owned stadium and attempted to block it by invoking a state law.

The Browns' lease at the current downtown stadium runs through the 2028 season.