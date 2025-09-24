Clean energy job growth slows down in Indiana. Federal policies make future growth uncertain

The number of clean energy jobs in Indiana barely grew last year. That includes jobs in sectors like energy efficiency, wind, solar, electric vehicles and biofuels.

Analysis from the nonprofit E2 — Environmental Entrepreneurs — said as the Trump administration revokes clean energy incentives, that will likely impact job growth even further.

Indiana ranks 12th among states for clean energy jobs overall, but those jobs grew by less than 1 percent last year. Though the state is known for car manufacturing, jobs in electric and hybrid vehicles went down 6 percent.

E2 State Advocacy Director Micaela Preskill said those numbers may bounce back as EV manufacturing plants planned for Indiana get up and running.

“Those are projects that have been announced since 2022 — and so I think we're just at the beginning of this transition in Indiana and we'll continue to see the clean vehicles industry grow," she said.

Preskill said since the 2020 slump, clean energy jobs in the U.S. have grown faster than the rest of the economy and have been a bright spot in Indiana as well.

“Growing in double digit percentage points over the last five years. And federal policies in just the last two months are really rolling back a lot of the incentives that have been putting that growth into overdrive," she said.

But Preskill said the Trump administration’s efforts to end incentives like tax credits for electric vehicles and solar could hurt job growth in Indiana.

