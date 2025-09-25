Fresh new shows coming to WVXU weekends in October 2025!

Cincinnati Public Radio VP of Content, Jenell Walton, says: “These new programs bring something for everyone—whether it’s exploring spirituality, diving into sports, enjoying a brand-new children’s show or getting updates on international headlines. It’s a diverse mix that makes our weekends even more engaging and meaningful for listeners of all ages.”

New Shows:

BBC Newshour (Saturdays and Sundays at 4 p.m.): Top world news, leading into NPR’s All Things Considered at 5 p.m.

Sports in America (Saturdays at 7 p.m.): In-depth conversations on sports, culture, and society with athletes, coaches, and journalists.

Ye Gods (Sundays at 11 a.m.): Exploring religious, cultural, and secular codes of conduct with a wide range of guests.

The Children's Hour (Sundays at 7 p.m.): A fun and educational weekly kids' show produced by volunteer children and hosted by Katie Stone.

Shows with New Times:

NPR Weekend Edition (Saturdays and Sundays at 8 a.m.): Three full hours from 8 to 11 a.m.

Snap Judgment with Glynn Washington (Saturdays at 11 a.m.)

The Moth Radio Hour (Sundays at noon), following Sports in America

Wait Wait, Don't Tell Me (repeat) (1 p.m. Sundays)

The New Yorker Radio Hour (Sundays at 6 p.m.)

This American Life (Sundays at 8 p.m.)

Freakonomics (Sundays at 10 p.m.)

Weekday Moves:

On the Media moves to 10 p.m. Mondays

Encore of The Splendid Table moves to 11 p.m. Wednesdays

A few favorites—Milk Street Radio, TED Radio Hour, It’s Been a Minute/Wild Card, Bullseye, Code Switch/Life Kit, and Living on Earth—will be leaving the broadcast schedule, but you can still enjoy them anytime as podcasts or on their respective websites. Don’t miss a single episode—listen on the go and stay connected to the stories you love!