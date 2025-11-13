George Orwell documentary explores writer's life and ideas

In the new documentary “Orwell: 2 + 2 = 5,” filmmaker Raoul Peck explores the writer George Orwell’s life and how his experiences informed his ideas and his writing.

The film intersperses clips from other films, including adaptations of Orwell’s novel “1984,” with news and found footage of leaders, wars, and oppression that echo Orwell’s warnings in “1984” and his other writing.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Raoul Peck, who produced and directed the film.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

