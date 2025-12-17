Okee Dokee Brothers' new family album showcases nature, joy and gargling

The Grammy-award-winning Okee Dokee Brothers are releasing their seventh album, an all-acoustic collection they recorded in their backyard shed. “Little Old You” tackles big themes, including the mysteries of the natural world, as well as silly ones, like gargling.

Geared for children, but just as likely to entertain adults — it includes a rendition of the Grateful Dead’s “Brokedown Palace” — “Little Old You” brims with energy, joy, and warmth.

Musicians and songwriters Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing join host Robin Young to talk about their new work.

