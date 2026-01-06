'Cover-Up': How one investigative journalist uncovered lies, corruption and abuse of power

The new Netflix documentary “Cover-Up,” directed by Mark Obenhaus and Laura Poitras, looks back at the career of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who exposed the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War, the CIA spying on American college students, torture by the CIA and U.S. military at Abu Ghraib in Iraq, among other stories that officials tried to cover up.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with director Poitras and Hersh about the documentary.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR