Judge clears way for Les Wexner to be subpoenaed in Ohio State Strauss abuse case

A federal judge ruled Monday that those suing Ohio State University over sexual abuse by former team doctor Richard Strauss can subpoena billionaire Les Wexner for a deposition in the case.

Wexner served as a member of the university's board of trustees from 1988 through 1997, coinciding with Strauss' tenure and removal.

U.S. District Judge Michael Watson's order said those suing the university have attempted to serve Wexner with subpoenas but have been unsuccessful.

In one case, the process server reported that Wexner's security were unwilling to accept service.

Ohio State had objected to the plaintiffs' request.

The judge said that the plaintiffs can leave the subpoena with Wexner's security, mail it or email it to Wexner's lawyer.

A spokesman for Wexner declined comment.

In December, Strauss survivors attended an Ohio State University Board of Trustees meeting.

Steve Snyder-Hill, one of the survivors and a plaintiff in the lawsuit, said then that Wexner was defying the subpoena.

Wexner's close friend and lawyer John Zeiger currently chairs the university's board of trustees.