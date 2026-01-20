Strauss abuse survivors demand removal of Ohio State's Board of Trustees' chair and vice chair

Victims of former Ohio State team doctor Richard Strauss demonstrated for a second time Tuesday outside of the Les Wexner Football Complex located in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Protestors once again called for Wexner's name to be removed from the sports complex. They added demands for the removal of Ohio State's Board of Trustees' Chair John Zeiger and Vice Chair Elizabeth Kessler.

Protesters said the pair have conflicts of interest in regards to Wexner. Zeiger’s law firm represents Wexner and Kessler is the daughter of Jack Kessler, Wexner’s longtime business partner.

“Ohio State cannot heal while its board leadership remains entangled in donor loyalty and legal conflicts. The university does not belong to billionaires. It does not belong to law firms. It doesn't belong to political power,” said organizer and Strauss survivor Michael DiSabato. “It belongs to its students, its athletes, its faculty, the taxpaying citizens of the state of Ohio, and most importantly, its survivors.”

Other speakers at the protest were former Ohio State linebacker Al Washington Sr., survivor and whistleblower Stephen Snyder-Hill and State Representative Christine Cockley (D-Columbus).

Snyder-Hill shared his frustration with the official naming review procedure.

“I'm the one that formally filed to have Mr. Wexner's name removed,” he said. “There's no clear timeline about how long this will take. If you read through their entire process, it doesn't say any kind of timeline.”

Snyder-Hill also noted that the board of trustees will have the final decision over name changes.

University spokesman Ben Johnson said in a statement, “University trustees are appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the senate.” He also added that it is important that the university allows the legal process to proceed for remaining plaintiffs.

Johnson also said that all male Ohio State students who filed lawsuits related the abuse have been offered the opportunity to settle. A majority of the plaintiffs, which is a total of 296 survivors, have settled.