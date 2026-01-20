Suspect in murders of Spencer and Monique Tepe being held at Franklin County Jail

The suspect in the shooting deaths of Spencer and Monique Tepe is now in the Franklin County Jail.

Michael McKee, 39, was extradited from Illinois and booked into the jail on Tuesday. McKee is charged with four counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated burglary.

Nya Hairston, a spokeswoman for the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, said no court date has been set.

The Tepes were found shot inside their Weinland Park home on Dec. 30.

McKee is the ex-husband of Monique Tepe and a vascular surgeon. He was arrested on Jan. 10 in Rockford, Illinois.

Columbus police say ballistics and vehicle evidence linked McKee to the murders.