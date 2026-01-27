Affidavit in Tepe murder case alleges McKee stalked ex-wife before double homicide

Franklin County Court officials unsealed the affidavit against Michael McKee, the man charged with killing his ex-wife and her husband last month.

Police alleged in the court filing that McKee stalked Monique Tepe and her husband, Spencer, weeks before the two were found fatally shot in their Weinland Park home. McKee appeared virtually in court Monday to plead not guilty to aggravated murder and aggravated burglary charges.

The affidavit said police were told by friends and family of Monique Tepe that she claimed McKee was abusive and made numerous threats on her life during and after their marriage. Another witness told detectives McKee told Tepe that he could "kill her at any time and would find her and buy the house right next to her, that she will always be his wife."

Detectives also found video showing McKee walked through the Tepes' yard almost a month earlier while the couple were at the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. The affidavit said Monique Tepe told a friend she left the game early because she was upset about something involving her ex-husband.

The affidavit said McKee had stolen Ohio and Arizona licenses for his vehicle. Police were able to ID the car and found it was connected to McKee's former home address and his current work address in Rockford, Illinois.

The car was seen on video arriving in Columbus before the murders and leaving afterward.

McKee is being held in the Franklin County Jail. His lawyer, Diane Menashe, waived bond at Monday's arraignment.