Pluto: Cavs embrace win-now gamble with James Harden trade

The Cavs are making a statement this season, trading Darius Garland to the L.A. Clippers for James Harden in a clear win-now gamble in a wide open Eastern Conference.

Ideastream Public Media's sports commentator Terry Pluto said the Cavs were ready to move on from 26-year-old point guard Darius Garland.

“Dating back to the end of last season, (Garland) sustained a very significant toe injury," Pluto said. "Then early this season, when he did come back from the surgery, he hurt his other foot."

Garland has played in just 26 of the Cavs’ 51 games, and analytics rate him among the league’s weakest defenders. His escalating contract, which climbs from $39 million to nearly $45 million per year through 2027–28, combined with the Cavs’ second apron restrictions, made the move appealing, while Harden’s deal offers more flexibility with only $13 million guaranteed in 2026–27, avoiding Garland’s largest salary cap hit.

Harden is averaging 25.4 points this season, his most since averaging 34.3 points in 2019-20. He’s been a huge part of the Clippers' resurgence after a 6-21 start.

Still, Pluto said bringing the 36-year-old 11-time All-Star to Cleveland comes with risks.

“This has to be some sort of record," Pluto said. "This is the fourth time in six years he's asked to be traded.”

Pluto added that while Harden disputes requesting his latest move, the situation remains troubling.

"To me, I just have had trouble always with James Harden," Pluto said. "I don't like the way he plays. He dominates the ball. I know he puts up big stats, but his team had just won 17 to 21 games. They started very poorly, the Clippers did, but they've been hot lately. And all of a sudden, in the middle of this revival, regardless of what he says now, he wanted out."

Pluto said the move is also about convincing Cavs' All-Star Donovan Mitchell the team is serious about chasing a title before his extension decision after next season.

“The Cavaliers have a chance to sign Donovan Mitchell, who's their second best player in team history, LeBron was better, have a chance to sign him to another long term extension this summer,” Pluto said.

Mitchell’s playoff frustrations have loomed large.

“Through his first eight years in the NBA, first in Utah and then later in Cleveland, he's always made the playoffs and he's never gotten past the second round,” Pluto said. “And I know that they want to show Donovan they're willing to really make big moves and see if it works.”

Still, Pluto remained skeptical.

"I'm not optimistic because James Harden, while he's been an 11-time All-Star, he's had terrible performances in key playoff games, Game 7, or what they call elimination games," Pluto said. "You get a lot of baggage with him. So it's a risk on both sides."

This is the second move the Cavs have made ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Over the weekend, they traded De'Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis.

Pluto said it's possible more deals could be coming.

"I think there is a decision at Rocket Arena, it's like our core four, which is the four players that they've had the last few years, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland," Pluto said. "They've gotten stopped in the second round of the playoffs the last two years. That's not good enough. 'We don't think they can get farther. We got to make some changes.' We'll see if they're right. But this change, the Harden deal, is not one I would have made."