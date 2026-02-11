Couple gifts 100-acre tree farm to Washington State University

On a trip through Northeast Washington in the 1970s, couple Lynn and Becky Miner fell in love with the stunning nature around them. Twenty years later, the couple bought a 100-acre tree farm in the area, but discovered a few problems; The forest under their control was not in a good state, and they knew very little about forestry.

However, over the next 3 decades, they educated themselves and saved their tree farm. Now they have gifted it to Washington State University so that students can learn on the land and keep the area thriving.

The miners join host Robin Young to share their story.

/ The hill on the tree farm in 1999. (Courtesy of Lynn and Becky Miner)

