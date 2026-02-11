EPA rescinds key finding that enabled federal greenhouse gas regulation
The Environmental Protection Agency is rescinding the key scientific finding that allows the federal government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.
Michael Mann, a professor and the director of the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability, and the Media at the University of Pennsylvania, joins us to discuss what this means for efforts to fight climate change.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
