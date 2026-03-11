Multiple tornadoes barrel through Illinois and Northwest Indiana, causing at least two deaths

A severe weather storm system barreled through the Midwest overnight Tuesday, producing at least three tornadoes in Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornadoes caused significant damage and injuries along the path through Illinois and Indiana. Kevin Donofrio of the National Weather Service office in Chicago says tornadoes in Indiana were confirmed to have touched down in Lake Village and Wheatfield in Jasper County and Knox in Starke County in the northwest part of the state.

Authorities in Lake Village confirmed they recovered the bodies of an elderly couple who died when their home was struck by a tornado. The victims have not yet been identified. Parts of Lake Village reportedly suffered severe damage.

Newton County Sheriff Shannon Cothran was active on Facebook throughout the day, updating community members on the recovery and cleanup efforts. He said no more serious injuries have been reported.

“The only other major thing that I’ve seen is we still have a lot of excessive traffic that we simply do not need. Once again, we ask people, don’t come to see the devastation or how many trees are down,” Cothran said, “Just let us have the space to work and stay off the roads in the immediate Lake Village area.”

The National Weather Service issued both a tornado warning and wind advisory Wednesday morning for central Indiana.

Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis said while no tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Indiana, there were reports of wind gusts causing issues for travelers – including a tractor-trailer that was blown over on Interstate 65.

Puma said the timeliness of these weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week is a good reminder of why preparation is key.

“Having a plan, and getting the information and practicing the plan like we do during Severe Weather Preparedness Week is ideal so when the severe weather does strike, you know what to do and you know how to get to your safe location,” Puma said.

