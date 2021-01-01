Aging in Community

Thursday, December 23, 12 p.m.



Within a decade, America will be looking different. As 70 million Baby Boomers enter retirement, there will be more older adults than children -- for the first time in history. This huge societal change will affect how families provide eldercare, how older Americans access transportation, and whether people can age in their own homes.



In this documentary project, 'Humankind' tells stories of how communities are attempting to become more age friendly. What changes will this mean for how families relate, how our streets and sidewalks are designed, how we use technology?