© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
crosley at the crossroads logo
Crosley at the Crossroads
Hosted by Nick Swartsell

If you've spent any time in Cincinnati, you know the hulking white building with the tower on top that rises just west of I-75. In a city of architectural gems, the Crosley Building in Camp Washington stands out for its size — and its neglect. 

What might not be apparent gazing at the crumbling building is that a significant amount of history took place there. This podcast is the story of how a now-empty building helped change the world, and how the fate of the neighborhood around it is tied up in its construction, its boom years, its decline — and efforts to resurrect it.

Nick Swartsell
Nick Swartsell is a general assignment reporter for WVXU. Before his current role, he worked on the station’s Cincinnati Edition program as assistant producer and was a journalist for outlets in Cincinnati, Washington, D.C., and Texas prior to that. When he’s not reporting, he likes exploring places he probably shouldn’t on his bike, taking photos, and growing corn, tomatoes and peppers that are, in all honesty, much too hot for any practical use. He is from Hamilton. You can find him at @nswartsell on Twitter.
See stories by Nick Swartsell