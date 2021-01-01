Is Cancel Culture Toxic?

Wednesday, December 22 at 12 p.m. & 8 p.m.



You know the drill. Someone does, or says, something offensive. A public backlash -- typically on Twitter -- ensues. Then come the calls to "cancel" that person, brand, or institution. That usually means the loss of cultural cache, political clout, and often a job or career. Some see "cancelling" as a modern-day means of holding people to account, while others express concerns about digital mobs policing speech.



So, we ask: Is cancel culture toxic?