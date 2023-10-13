A few weekend road closures you should know about

A host of roads are closed beginning Saturday to accommodate a series of events. The Queen Bee Half Marathon takes places Saturday, closing roads throughout Downtown and parts of the East Side, as does the University of Cincinnati's homecoming parade, closing some roads in Clifton. On Sunday, the Walk Ahead for a Brain Tumor Cure takes place, closing some streets near The Banks, including the Taylor Southgate Bridge.

Metro will maintain service throughout the weekend, but expect delays.

Here's what you can expect to close when:



Saturday

Streets begin to close for the Queen Bee Half Marathon at 4 a.m. and remain closed until the race ends at approximately 1 p.m.

At 4 a.m.

Eggleston Avenue closed between Reedy Street and Reading Road

E Pete Rose Way closed between Mehring Way and Eggleston Avenue



At 7 a.m.

Central Parkway eastbound closed between Sycamore Street and Eggleston Avenue

Liberty Street Exit from northbound I471 closed

Elsinore Place closed between Reading Road and Gilbert Avenue

Eggleston Avenue southbound closed between Central Parkway and Riverside Drive

At 7:30 a.m., the following streets around UC's campus will close for the homecoming parade. UC's game against the Iowa State Cyclones begins at noon at Nippert Stadium:

Calhoun Street closed between Vine Street and Clifton Ave (closes at 6:45 a.m.)

between Stratford Avenue and Clifton Avenue Straight Street closed between Stratford Avenue and Clifton Avenue

Sunday

At 8:30 a.m., the following streets will close remain closed until approximately 11 a.m. for the Walk Ahead for a Brain Tumor Cure: