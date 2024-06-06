‘American Pickers’ looking for interesting, unique Ohio collections

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe and his crew are heading back to Ohio in August in search of interesting characters with fascinating items.

”We're looking for leads throughout the state,” says Joshua Kerlin, associate producer. “We are looking for different, unusual, and unique items — something we’ve never seen before with an extraordinary story.”

Wolfe, his brother Robbie Wolfe and antiques expert Jon Szalay "pick" through sizeable, unique collections for valuable antiques and forgotten relics. New one-hour episodes air at 9 p.m. Wednesdays, while repeats can be found all day Wednesday on the History Channel.

They only look at private collections not open to the public. They do not go to stores, flea markets, malls, auctions, businesses or museum, Kerlin emphasizes.

Collectors interested in being considered for the show — or those who know someone with a unique collection — can contact American Pickers producers by phone at (646) 493-2184, or by email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

Respondents must include their full name; city and state; contact information; and a brief description of the collection. As the show’s poster says: “Tell us the interesting story behind your stuff.”

“The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town,” he says.

Wolfe — the creator, star and writer — has made 340 episodes of American Pickers since the August 2010 premiere. He owns Antique Archaeology stores in Le Claire, Iowa, and Nashville, Tenn.

American Pickers also is available on Pluto TV, Hulu, Philo, YouTube, Apple TV, the Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery Plus, Sling TV and Fandango at Home.

