WUBE-FM swaps morning and afternoon teams

Good morning Jesse! Good afternoon Big Dave!

Hubbard Radio’s WUBE-FM (105.1) surprised country music fans by flip-flopping its morning and afternoon shows Tuesday.

“I know it’s strange for you to hear our voices in the morning. We do too,” Jesse Tack told listeners Wednesday morning.

Tack, an 18-year veteran at the station, and sidekick Anna Marie, introduced themselves as “your brand new morning show” Wednesday, a day after they made the joint announcement with previous morning hosts “Big Dave” Chandler and Jason “Stattman” Statt.

Courtesy WUBE-FM WUBE-FM personalities (from left) Jesse Tack, Dave Chandler, Jason Staff and Anna Marie.

“They’re so excited to be able to sleep in,” said Tack, who started at B105 in 2008. He was named assistant program director in January 2022.

“I want to watch football at night,” Chandler told listeners when both radio teams made a joint announcement Tuesday.

Chandler, who first came to Cincinnati for country WYGY-FM (96.5) in 1998, joined WUBE-FM in 2005 doing nights. He did afternoons from 2008 to 2014, when he switched to mornings. Tack replaced Chandler as afternoon host 10 years ago. Statt, who started as an intern at the station in 1999, has been part of the morning team for two decades.

“This isn’t a decision we made lightly. We’ve all thought about this. We’ve all talked to our families. And yeah, I’m just excited to try something new. It’s a whole new lifestyle for me, being able to stay up past midnight,” said Statt, a Finneytown native.

“I’ve been living this lifestyle for over 20 years. Dave and I have been doing mornings together for over 10. My first event was Chili Fest 25 years ago,” Statt told listeners.

Tack said he’s setting his alarm at 3:30 a.m. to be on the air at 5:30 a.m. Statt said B105 listeners will like the change.

“Cincinnati morning listeners have done me so right, and helped me raise my kids. They’ve been a part of my life for so long, they’re going to accept you guys. And you guys are going to do great,” Statt said.

The Big Dave Show with Statt moved to afternoons Tuesday without co-host Ashley Dawn, according to Radio Insight. Dawn joined Big Dave in 2019 after working three years in promotion and sales for Cincinnati’s Hubbard stations.