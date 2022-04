Dan Smith speaks with Maryanne Zeleznik Listen • 8:53

There are lots of numbers involved in operating a radio station, not just 91.7, 88.5 and 90.9. We'd like you to meet the man behind the numbers. Dan Smith, the new Chief Administrative and Financial Officer for Cincinnati Public Radio. Maryanne Zeleznik, our Morning Edition host on WVXU, recently sat down with Dan to talk about his background, his new position, and his love of public radio.