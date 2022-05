Elaine Diehl Chats with John Clare Elaine Diehl Chats with John Clare<br/> Listen • 12:16

WGUC recently welcomed John Nasukaluk Clare as our new Classical Music Director. Responsible for programming the music you enjoy on 90.9, John has a long, distinguished career in public radio and classical music. Our Elaine Diehl recently sat down with John for this introductory conversation.