© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

At least two people have been killed in an attack at a U.K. synagogue

By Lauren Frayer
Published October 2, 2025 at 9:03 AM EDT
Police guard a cordon at the scene of a stabbing incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.
Ian Hodgson
/
AP
Police guard a cordon at the scene of a stabbing incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

Updated October 2, 2025 at 10:18 AM EDT

LONDON — At least two people were killed and several injured in a car-ramming and stabbing outside Manchester's Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation on Yom Kippur.

Greater Manchester Police said its officers fatally shot the suspected attacker.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack "appalling" and "all the more horrific" for taking place on Judaism's holiest day. He added, "We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe," confirming additional police were being deployed nationwide.

King Charles III said he and Queen Camilla were "deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community."

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told the BBC he could "only imagine the fear this will bring," praising police for responding within seven minutes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 NPR
News From NPR
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer