Alex Triantafilou named new head of Ohio Republican Party

While many political junkies have been watching the fights over Republican leadership in Washington and at the Statehouse, members of the Ohio GOP were also deciding on a new leader. And after hours of debate, the fractured Ohio Republican Party made a choice.

Hamilton County Republican Party chair Alex Triantafilou takes over for outgoing chair Bob Paduchik, just two months after the Ohio Republican Party swept all the statewide offices in the November election. Paduchik announced he was leaving as chair a few weeks after that vote.

Triantafilou is the Ohio GOP's fourth party chair since 2017, when Jane Timken took over as then-President Trump's hand-picked successor after ousting Matt Borges. Timken stepped down in 2021 to run for US Senate, and Paduchik became the party's leader.

Triantafilou was chosen over three other candidates, including the party’s former vice chair Bryan Williams. He had tried to challenge Paduchik last summer over questions about finances and leadership, but the party didn’t decide to vote then. Williams sponsored a resolution to censure the 22 House Republicans who voted this week to elect Jason Stephens as speaker over Derek Merrin, who got more votes from the GOP caucus than Stephens did. That resolution wasn’t decided.

The party has struggled with lawsuits filed by members over party finances, and with frustration by some over endorsements issued before the May primary last year. Some party members have alleged secret meetings and behind-the-scenes maneuvers both by Paduchik and by those who attempted to remove him.

Triantafilou says his goal is to unite the party and told members he works for them. He's said the next big battle the party will take on is unseating longtime Democratic US Senator Sherrod Brown, who is up for re-election in 2024. Brown beat Republican Jim Renacci by nearly 7 points in 2018.

The Ohio GOP also passed a resolution at the meeting, voting to back a similar resolution the Ohio Board of Education approved last month to push back on a Biden administration policy that seeks to protect LGTBQ+ students from discrimination.

That change to Title IX asks schools to investigate sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination under Title IX, including against trans students, and suggests federal funding could be withheld otherwise. Republicans say their resolutions support parents and school districts.