Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked

Fire and Fog:

Oct. 28 at 10 p.m.

A man gets lost in a thick cloud of fog in Australia. But when a stranger’s voice emerges from the mist, guiding him… can he trust her? And a schoolteacher in Los Gatos enjoys a beautiful view from her classroom window. Golden hills, redwood trees. Yet… something is lurking.

Midnight's Children:

October 29 at 8 p.m.

When a little girl loses her little brother, she learns that love is sometimes stronger than death. And a ghost boy with long, sharp, bloody teeth appears in an eleven-year old’s bedroom every single night. Why is he there and what does he want?

The Final Reckoning:

October 31 at 6 p.m.

Jen is about to start an internship at a museum. But this is’t a typical museum… it’s built inside two old, historic mansions. By this time, the original owners of these two old homes are long gone--or are they? And Dennis is a nurse, a helper. But when spirits of former patients reach out to him, he’s not sure if he can care for them.