2014 primary

WVXU political reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with Maryanne Zeleznik this morning about some of the more interesting results in Tuesday's primary…
Two incumbent Republican state representatives were defeated, a former Cincinnati city council member became the Democratic nominee for a state senate…
It is primary election day in Ohio, and although county election officials expect a relatively low turnout, there are dozens of contested candidates races…
Jennifer Branch, a civil rights lawyer who represented Judge Tracie Hunter in her legal battle to win a Hamilton County Juvenile Court judgeship, will…
Voting by absentee ballot and early in-person voting for the May 6 primary began Tuesday at Ohio's 88 county boards of elections.Ohio Secretary of State…