2016-17 arts season

-
The 2016-17 Cincinnati Arts Association series presents five diverse productions on the stages at the Aronoff Center for the Arts. The CAA’s Van Ackerman…
-
The start of the 2016-17 seasons of the Cincinnati Symphony and Cincinnati Pops orchestras will begin with a gala celebration on Friday, September 9 at…
-
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati opens its new season with the regional premiere of The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez. Artistic Director D. Lynn…
-
Opening the new Playhouse in the Park season is an adaptation of the popular John Irving novel, A Prayer for Owen Meany. Blake Robison, the artistic…
-
The 2016-17 Broadway in Cincinnati season has been announced, and it's a mix of fresh-from-New York productions (Something Rotten, Matilda the Musical,…