More than 40 artists from two dozen countries are on display at the 21C Museum Hotel in Cincinnati for the exhibit Dress Up, Speak Up: Regalia and…
On Thursday, May 24, the 21c Museum Hotel will debut its first community discussion. The (c)horus event is meant to encourage Greater Cincinnati-area…
Dan McCabe, co-owner of MOTR and the Woodward Theatre, will join other local creative thinkers for a discussion of the health and future of the local…
A contemporary art exhibit featuring the works of 43 female and feminist artists is now open at downtown's 21c Museum Hotel. Chief Curator Alice Gray…
The Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation, or 3CDC, was founded in 2003 to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of development activities in…
On Friday, February 8, Lynne Rossetto Kasper, host of public radio's The Splendid Table, was guest of honor at a delicious dinner prepared by Chef Michael…