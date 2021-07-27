-
Incumbent Republican Rob Portman's has a substantial lead over Democratic challenger Ted Strickland in Ohio's U.S. Senate race, a Quinnipiac University…
Brigid Kelly of Norwood, an organizer for the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, had a substantial lead in early ballots cast in the Democratic…
Democratic voters in the 31st Ohio House District have no less than six candidates from which to choose to replace incumbent Democrat Denise Driehaus, who…
Brigid Kelly of Norwood, one of six Democrats running in the March primary for the 31st Ohio House District, could have easily had an endorsement Saturday…
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with news director Maryanne Zeleznik this morning about the disagreement within the Hamilton County…
Hamilton County Democrats can’t go too long without a good family fight.They pop up regularly; and, more often than not, they involve whether or not the…