-
Back with a new Christmas album and tour, Lee Hay has a song from the new 98 Degrees album, Let it Snow. The band will be on stage at the Aronoff Center…
-
Nick Lachey and the 98 Degrees guys will end their Christmas album tour by appearing on ABC's "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration” 10 a.m.…
-
Let it snow in August? Tickets for the 98 Degrees Christmas concert Dec. 15 at the Aronoff Center -- to promote their new "Let It Snow" Christmas album --…
-
For the first time in three years, 98 Degrees will be touring this summer, starting Friday in Park City, Kansas.Nick and Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and…
-
They're getting the band back together. Nick and Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons will tour as 98 Degrees this summer after a three year…