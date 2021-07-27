-
Republicans were dancing on their desks Tuesday night. Democrats’ chins were dragging on the floor. But before we shut the door on the 2014 election, here…
WVXU politics reporter talked with Maryanne Zeleznik this morning about Tuesday's election - one which saw the Republicans sweep all of Ohio's statewide…
Despite being outspent by at least four-to-one, former Cincinnati council member Cecil Thomas held the 9th Ohio Senate District for the Democrats, rolling…
If Republican Charlie Winburn defeats Democrat Cecil Thomas in the 9th Ohio Senate District race on Nov. 4 – and that is a big “if” at this point - three…
9th Ohio Senate District:The 9th is district is the most heavily Democratic Ohio Senate district in southwest Ohio. It has about 335,000 people living in…
WVXU political reporter Howard Wilkinson talked this morning with Maryanne Zeleznik about the 9th Ohio Senate District race between Republican Charlie…
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked this morning with Jay Hanselman about some of the most competitive races voters in Hamilton County will…