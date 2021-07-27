-
Cincinnati's Vocal Arts Ensemble will present its traditional Candlelit Christmas concert at Memorial Hall on December 15 and 16. Joining Brian O'Donnell…
-
Cincinnati’s Vocal Arts Ensemble will present three performances of their holiday concert, A Candlelit Christmas, on December 9, 10 and 11. Conductor…
-
Another local Christmas tradition returns when the Vocal Arts Ensemble presents their annual holiday concert, Candlelit Christmas.Stephanie Nash,…
-
Craig Hella Johnson, the musical director for Cincinnati’s Vocal Arts Ensemble, joins Anne Arenstein to preview the upcoming 35th anniversary season,…