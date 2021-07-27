-
It happens every year. After I publish my Holiday Program Guide for December, networks move around shows.So you can't watch Mariah Carey's A Christmas…
-
Former Q102 DJ Brian Douglas' career switch to shooting movie production promotional shots came at just the right time."I couldn't work there now,"…
-
Two “very large films” will shoot in the Cincinnati area early next year, possibly followed by a TV series and more movies, says Kristen Erwin Schlotman,…
-
This article was first published Dec. 14, 2015. Here’s how Kilgour Elementary School, a Wyoming shop and young Cincinnati area performers will look in…
-
Oh Santa! Get ready for Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas.The Grammy-winning singer stars in a new holiday special, “Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas,”…
-
Charlie Brown, Rudolph, The Grinch, Frosty, Prancer, White Christmas,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” “A Christmas Story”…. Yep, they’re all here.Linus and…
-
Brian Douglas, WKRQ-FM’s MVP – most versatile personality – leaves Q102 Friday to take a shot at becoming a full-time photographer.After moonlighting as…
-
1:30 P.M. UPDATE MONDAY OCT. 19: Be on the lookout for Kathy Najimy. She’s also in Mariah Carey’s “A Christmas Melody” Hallmark Channel movie. She plays…
-
Mariah Carey started filming “A Christmas Melody,” her Hallmark Channel movie, on Tuesday in Cincinnati, according to TMZ.Carey is making her directorial…
-
Cate Blanchett’s “Carol” and Don Cheadle’s “Miles Ahead” filmed here last summer will have special Cincinnati screenings.“They will premiere here,” says…