Aaron Neville

  • valentine_postcard_2020_blues_page_0.jpg
    Music
    It's a Lovely-Dovey Valentine's show on The Blues
    I thought it'd be fun during this Valentine's weekend. 2/15 at 11pm, to share some of my favorite lovey-dovey songs. So the show starts off with music…
  • tom_waits_book_cover._10.8.19.jpg
    Music
    A Taste of the Holidays on The Blues
    This week's blues show, Saturday, December 7th at 11pm, starts off with Ernestine Anderson and the Monty Alexander Trio followed by the Blind Boys of…
  • tom_waits_book_cover._10.8.19.jpg
    Music
    The Bluebirds, Wilbert Longmire & Aaron Neville On The Blues
    Marcia Ball begins this week's blues show, Saturday, September 7th at 11pm, with the title track from her album, "The Tattooed Lady and the Alligator…
  • larry_goshorn_cds_at_shakeup._12.18.jpg
    Music
    Aaron Neville, Chet Baker, & More on The Blues
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night, December 15th at 11pm, the first set starts with James Blood Ulmer, Monty Alexander Trio, Blind Boys of Alabama, &…
  • charlie_musselwhite.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 10/14/17
    The week's blues show, Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at 11pm, begins with blues legend Albert King. The rest of the first set features Laura Nyro, Eva…
  • blind_boys_of_alabama.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 12/17/16 show
    A touch of Christmas on this week's blues show! You'll hear Aaron Neville's "Christmas Prayer" and Houston Person's, "Santa Baby," with vocals by Etta…
  • Music
    Happy Valentine's Day on the Blues!
    It's a lovey-dovey blues show tonight with some of my favorites from Aaron Neville to Ernestine Anderson and Harry Connick, Jr. The show begins (11pm on…
  • james_brown_christmas_songs_album_cover.jpg
    Music
    The Blues Christmas show
    This year's Christmas special on The Blues, Saturday night, December 19th at 11pm, starts off with BB King, Booker T & the MGs, the Blind Boys of Alabama,…