-
Liz Felix, one of the last voices heard on WNKU-FM, will return to playing Triple A music as evening host on Pittsburgh's WYEP-FM.Felix was WNKU-FM's…
-
WNKU-FM won't be making a big deal about losing its original frequency (FM 89.7) at 8:59 a.m. Friday late Friday night, since the beloved station still…
-
When Pete Rose and the Big Red Machine returned to Great American Ball Park Saturday, so did public address announcer Joe Zerhusen.Zerhusen had been…
-
Reds public address announcer Joe Zerhusen went on the disabled list Friday to seek treatment for a "health issue," he says.Zerhusen, the PA announcer…
-
From Aaron Sharpe, WNKU-FM general manager:This Weekend, We Say Goodbye to Some of WNKU's Most Beloved ProgramsWell, there's just no good way to say this.…
-
Catching you up on the Comings & Goings of Cincinnati TV/radio personalities:CHERI LAWSON: The last member of WNKU-FM's news team, "Community Stories"…