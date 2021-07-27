-
This week on The Blues, Saturday night, February 2nd at 11pm, the show begins with Al Green, Michael McDonald, and the Gene Harris Quartet. During the…
-
The Blues program on Saturday evening, November 18th at 11pm, begins with Al Green, Michael McDonald, and the Gene Harris Quartet. You'll also hear Boz…
-
This week's blues show begins with Sugar Ray and the great Jeannie & Jimmy Cheatham followed by Gene Harris and Al Green. They're followed in the next set…
-
This week on The Blues on Saturday night, October 24th at 11pm, the show starts off with "It's a Low Down Dirty Shame" by Sugar Ray and the title track…